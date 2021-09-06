ODOC: Man serving 14 life sentences in Lawton confesses to killing cellmate

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Monday confirmed inmate-on-inmate homicide at Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to a press release from ODOC, staff at Lawton Correctional Facility discovered the homicide in the early morning hours of Monday, September 6.

Officials with ODOC said the homicide appears to be unrelated to the incidents that occurred last week.

Inmate Aaron Stone confessed to the killing of cellmate Riley Walker. Staff immediately responded, secured Stone and confirmed Walker’s death.

ODOC Inspector General’s investigators are on the scene working to gather more information.

Stone is currently serving 14 life sentences following being convicted on multiple charges in 2011.

The convictions stem from an incident in which Stone broke into a family’s home.

Stone was found guilty on two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of forcible sodomy, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery, and a count of animal cruelty.

Stone’s victim, Walker, was serving time for first-degree murder out of Pontotoc County.