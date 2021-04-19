Officer cleared in Comanche Co. shooting; body cam footage released

CONTENT WARNING: Video shows content some viewers may find disturbing.

COMMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed its’ investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on January 17, 2021, in Lawton.

According to a statement released by Lawton police chief James Smith, the officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Comanche County District Attorney.

During the OSBI investigation it was found that officers heard shots being fired from outside the Lavish Lounge and those shots were not being fired by Lawton Police Officers. Body cams indicated that at least ten shots were fired outside the building.

At least two officers saw victim Zonterious Johnson shooting a weapon. It was also observed that another individual near a white SUV shooting back at Johnson.

Johnson ran away from the scene and a LPD officer identified himself as Nathan Ronan and gave comands for Johnson to stop. When Johnson did not stop Ronan began pursuing Johnson.

Ronan then pursued Johnson onto Tenth Street and into a dark alley. The officer illuminated the light on his weapon and observed Johnson with a weapon. According to the report Johnson raised and produced the barrel of the weapon despite Ronan’s command to drop the weapon.

When Johnson did not drop his weapon the officer fired shots and struck Johnson twice in the chest and once in the foot.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to Mr. Johnson, and he was transported

to Comanche County Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where he died.

Johnson’s weapon, which can be observed on the officer’s body camera, was

recovered by OSBI. The weapon was determined to be a Taurus Model 9mm with

an empty twelve-round capacity magazine. The slide was in the “locked back”

position.

It was noted that OSBI recovered seven Speer 9mm Luger spent cartridge casings outside

the Lavish Lounge that were identified as having been fired by the weapon

recovered from Johnson.

OSBI also recovered a fired bullet inside the Lavish Lounge which was determined to be consistent with bullets typically loaded in 9mm Luger cartridges.

The full statement is featured below.