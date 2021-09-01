Officer intervenes as man continues to assault woman despite commands to stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls police officer intervenes with his gun and taser unholstered to stop a violent assault of a woman on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway about a man assaulting a woman who had intervened to stop an argument between the man and his girlfriend. The woman later told police the man was abusive to the victim and she was trying to stop an argument before it got worse.

When the first officer arrived, he saw a large group of people standing around the man and victim. He said the suspect, 22-year-old Kaysonn Earnest, picked the victim up over his head and slammed her headfirst into pavement.

Wichita County Jail booking

The officer yelled for him to let her go but instead, he said Earnest began slugging her in her face with his fists.

As the victim screamed in pain the officer feared she would suffer continued serious bodily injury so he drew his gun and pointed it at Earnest and again yelled at him to get off the woman.

At this point, the officer says Earnest came toward him screaming, ignoring commands to get on the ground. The officer then drew his taser and stuck it in Earnest’s belly and again ordered him on the ground.

He said Earnest finally complied and he put him in handcuffs.

While being booked in, the officer says Earnest demanded he read him his rights, to which the officer told him it was not required in these kinds of situations. He said this made Earnest mad and he said he would “thump his ***” and when asked to repeat what he said, Earnest told him he would catch him out there. This resulted in an additional charge of retaliation.