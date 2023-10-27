FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday evening in Crowell.

Details are very limited, and nothing has been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident allegedly happened around 6 p.m. in the downtown area of Crowell near the fire station on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The person who was shot was believed to be driving an Aaron’s rental truck stolen in Vernon around 5:15 p.m. Vernon Police Chief Wayne Hodges said the stolen truck was recovered and has been impounded in Vernon.

Marcus Stokke, Assistant Police Chief in Crowell, said the officer involved in the shooting of the suspect is a Crowell city officer.

A victim was reportedly flown to a hospital, but his condition is not known. Calls to the Foard County Sheriff’s Office were not answered.