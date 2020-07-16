Officer-involved shooting in Knox County leaves one seriously injured

KNOX CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — At 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning a state trooper responded to US 82 on a report that someone was shooting at vehicles on the roadway.

After receiving a vehicle description, the trooper and the Knox County Sheriff stopped a truck/tractor semi-trailer on US 82, 8 and half miles west of Benjamin.

The vehicle had been reported as stolen and was occupied by a white male and a Hispanic female.

As the vehicle stopped, the male exited the vehicle with a firearm.

The subject refused the commands of law enforcement and pointed a weapon at officers at which time he was shot by both the Trooper and Knox County Sheriff.

The unidentified subject was flown the Lubbock UMC with serious injuries.

The female was not injured and is currently at the Knox County jail.

No law enforcement or civilians were injured.