Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Anadarko

CADDO CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Anadarko, Oklahoma, Monday morning.

Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, just before 1 a.m. April 5, 2021, Anadarko police officers were called to an overdose in the 100 block of Nixon Drive.

While officers were attempting life-saving measures on the subject that had overdosed, another subject, identified as Silas Lambert, 25, pulled out a gun from an undisclosed location.

According to a press release, gunfire was exchanged between two Anadarko police officers and Lambert.

One officer was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Lambert was shot, transported to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The overdose victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more details.

