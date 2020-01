WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, units with WFPD were dispatched to a wreck at Kell East and Brook Ave.

The wreck involved a WFPD officer who was on a motorcycle and a dark-colored sedan.











Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time but appear to be non-life threatening as no ambulances were on scene.

