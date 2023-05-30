WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after a passing police officer said he saw him push a woman out of her wheelchair onto the ground.

Erik Thomas Loya was arrested in the 1100 block of Central Freeway on Memorial Day. An officer said he was pushing a woman in a wheelchair on the sidewalk, then he used his right hand to push her out.

The officer said the woman landed on the sidewalk and grimaced in pain.

The officer stopped to investigate and learned the two were in a dating relationship and the victim has been confined to a wheelchair since her left leg was amputated several years ago.

She told the officer she had pain in her left hip from landing on the concrete.

Loya’s previous arrests include arsons, assaults, thefts, and resisting arrest. He has about 10 convictions.