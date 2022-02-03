WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Police Department spokesperson confirmed two officers who fired multiple shots at a suspect they said opened fire first in front of Walmart are now on administrative leave.

29-year-old Dustin Davidson was shot and killed in a shootout with officers in front of the Lawrence Road Walmart on Tuesday night, February 1.

Police said they stopped the Honda Accord because he was wanted for parole violations.

The woman driving the car was wounded in the shooting.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said it’s routine in officer-involved shootings to put the officers involved on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Eipper said when detectives are finished with their investigation, there’s also an Internal Affairs investigation and the D.A.’s office will be given the results for possible presentation to a grand jury.