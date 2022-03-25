WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Wichita Falls Police officers were awarded the Life Saving Bar in an awards ceremony today.

Officers Kevin Castro, Joshua Brasfield, and Josh Haisten recalled the moment they responded to a single vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a tree head on, pinning the driver inside the car.

Castro along with officers Joshua Haisten and Joshua Brasfield smashed the driver-side window in order to pull her out of the car that was quickly filling with smoke, and because of their valiant efforts, they were able to pull her out of the dangerous situation.

Castro said he doesn’t see himself as a hero and said he was simply doing his job.

“I don’t, its my job,” Castro said. “I don’t go out looking for little things like that, if it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t, but nothing wrong with that.”

Castro actually received two life saving bars on Friday.

He was awarded another bar for an incident involving a dog attack after he had saved the victim.