Officers search for driver who fled scene of rollover after hitting parked car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are searching for a driver of a Jeep after a rollover wreck Wednesday night.

According to WFPD, officials responded to a call about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 4300 block of Hillsboro Street near City View High School.

Neighbors said they saw a man driving a Jeep hit a parked car before he flipped.

They said the driver got out of the car and fled the scene.

Officers searched the area but could not find the man, and there have been no arrests at this time.