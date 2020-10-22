Officers tase man in connection with alleged assault after he ignores their commands

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers tased a man they said refused to come out of a house to be questioned about an alleged assault.

Joshua Callaway was arrested early Thursday morning, Oct. 22, on Jacqueline Rd.

Police officers said just after midnight they went to the 3100 block of Jacqueline to check on a disturbance.

They said a man told them Callaway was chasing him outside trying to assault him, and then tackled him and began hitting him in the face.

He said he pushed Callaway off and ran inside and called police.

A witness corroborated the victim’s account.

While talking to the victim outside the home, officers said Callaway came outside the door and made a profane suggestion to an officer then went back inside.

An officer said he asked Callaway to step outside, and he slammed the door in the officer’s face.

Officers knocked several times but said Callaway continued to yell obscenities at them.

Police officers then got permission from the homeowner to go in the house and they found him in the kitchen, and told him he was under arrest for suspicion of assault.

They said he told them was not under arrest and officers continued to ask him to put his hands up, but he refused. Then, they said he finally stood up and got in a fighting stance and reached into his waistband.

At this point, an officer tased Callaway and he was then taken into custody.