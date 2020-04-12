Officials announce 10th Wichita Co. COVID-19 recovery

1  of  4
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Healthcare officials continue to help fights COVID-19 as officials announce a 10th recovery in Wichita County.

According to Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District Marketing and Communication Director Lindsay Barker, another person has recovered from the coronavirus.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 1,496 Wichita County residents have been tested, and of those, 1,328 are negative, 112 are pending and are 56 positives.

As well, 41 patients are in at-home isolation and five are hospitalized.

