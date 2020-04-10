1  of  3
Officials announce COVID-19 test results positive after Young Co. man dies

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County officials have announced an Olney man who died Friday morning tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Young County health official Dr. Pat Martin, the man had traveled recently from out of state.

Martin stated the man had died before officials received test results.

Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson said this situation and the cause of death is under investigation at this time.

Martin stated the man died in his home in Olney.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Olney, the man had experienced “complications from Coronavirus COVID-19.”

The post also states, “we encourage everyone to redouble their efforts to follow the guidelines as laid out by the CDC, DSHS, and our elected officials.”

