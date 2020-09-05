Officials announce ‘heartbreaking’ death of Graham FD Fire Chief

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Graham residents mourn the death of a man who served the Young County community for three decades and served as the Graham Fire Chief for the last five years.

In a statement released on the Graham Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced Fire Chief Jerry David died Saturday afternoon following post heart attack complications.

Officials with the fire department state David’s family kept the news of his heart attack to themselves for a couple of weeks, and they stated “this news is heartbreaking.”

“Please pray for his family as well as the City of Graham and the Graham Community,” the statement reads. “His loss will be greatly felt. We will have more details in the coming days as to how he will be remembered.”