Officials announce i.d.e.a. WF 2019 winners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to their great ideas, some local entrepreneurs will now be able to grow and expand their businesses further.

This was a tough year for the i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls competition with many great ideas, but in the end, there could only be three winners.

The winner of the Expansion Grow award went to Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard for being a family-owned fully operational vineyard and winery that produces some of the most unique wines in the Wichita Falls area.

Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard Scott Poenitzsch President and CEO said it was humbling to hear their name called.

“We were a part of five other businesses that we are just honored to be a part of the whole process going through the building of the business plans, making the presentations, but we are a little humbled that we prevailed and were one of the winners,” Poenitzsch said.

The Judge’s Choice went to Endunamoo Strength and Conditioning for being a sports-performance and weight-training facility that specializes in utilizing modern scientific approaches to get results and change lives.

Owner Drew Hill said they are going to use the money to expand.

“We are already working towards an expansion,” Hill said. “We’re growing into a larger location. We hate that we don’t have the room for kids so what we are going to do is expand so we can accept more kids during high peak seasons and work with as many people as possible.”

The Startup Go award went to Wichita Valley Pet Cremation for being a company with a goal to help honor the memory of pets. Co-owner Barry Tate said this was life-changing.

“All of the help and advice that we got from everybody here a part of this program is so valuable to us,” Tate said.

It’s been a fun and long process for these companies but one thing they all learned, persistence pays off.

The Startup Go and Expansion Grow winners both received $31,500, whereas the Judge’s Choice received $17,000, all in cash and in-kind services.

