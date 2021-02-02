Officials announce partial reopening of City of Lawton facilities

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Lawton announced Tuesday the partial reopening of several city facilities will begin Monday, February 15, 2021.

In a press release, officials announced the reopening will entail full in-person service at utility Services in City Hall and at the License & Permits Center in City Hall.

This means cash payments may resume and appointments for routine services are no longer required.

Additionally, the Lawton Public Library will allow visitors to return without appointment beginning February 15, however occupancy limits may be imposed at staff discretion.

The Lawton Public Library will continue curbside services to citizens wishing to utilize them.

Lawton Municipal Court resumed in-person dockets on January 19, 2021.

All visitors to any City sites are still required to wear face coverings, in accordance with City ordinance, and to maintain proper social distancing. Temperature checks may also be required.

Departments or offices not mentioned above still require appointments for in-person meetings or business. A list of phone numbers and applicable contact information can be found here.

Text COVIDLAWTON to 99411 for the latest information regarding updates in the Lawton area.

Please find the full press release from the City of Lawton below: