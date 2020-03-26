Officials announce two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed cases continues to rise in Wichita County as officials announce two new cases Thursday, taking the total to 12.

According to communication and marketing director Lindsay Barker, the two patients are between the ages 60- to 69-years-old and 30- to 39-years-old.

Barker stated the patient in their 60s had direct contact with another travel case and the patient remained isolated in their home without other community exposure.

The patient in their 30s has contacts with a person who had traveled to Dallas, and the patient began showing symptoms on March 18. They then visited their medical provider the same day and again on March 20.

The press release states the patient then utilize a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls and was administered the COVID-19 test there, after having gone to a medical provider twice before then.

Barker states the patient in their 30s visited:

March 21: Sams Club located at 3801 Kell Blvd. at 11 a.m.

March 21: Dollar General located at 3630 Jacksboro Highway at noon

For more information, any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials urge Texomans to call 940-761-7909.

They are available at any time between 8 a.m.—5 p.m., during the week and noon—2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

As of Thursday afternoon, 257 tests have been administered in Wichita County with 76 negative tests and 169 tests pending.

Click here for updates from the City of Wichita Falls website.