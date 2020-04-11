Officials confirm two new Wichita Co. COVID-19 cases, total rises to 56

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health district officials announce two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County, bringing the total to 56.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, one patient is in their 20s while the other is in their 70s.

Barker stated officials are conducting contact tracing on the person in their 20s, and the patient in their 70s had contact with a previous case.

Barker also stated the patient in their 70s is hospitalized and stable.

Officials also released more information on the 54th case. That patient is hospitalized, stable and also had contact with a previous case. They are also in their 60s.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 1,477 people in Wichita County have been tested. Of those, 1,297 are negative, 124 are pending and 56 are positive cases of COVID-19.

Wichita County has seen nine recoveries from the virus.

This story is breaking, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.