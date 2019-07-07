Officials called out to wreck off Highway 82, Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Officials were blocking off areas and directing traffic off Highway 82 Sunday afternoon following a crash.

Just before 1:30 p.m. officials were called out to a wreck at the cross-section of Turkey Ranch Road and Highway 82. There were about nine units on scene.

Officials from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Texas State Troopers were helping clear the area and direct traffic.

We are waiting for more information, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage where we will keep you updated.

