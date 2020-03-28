Officials confirm 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District have confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Wichita County area Friday night.

Officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County Friday alone which brings the total cases to 23.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker sent a press release Friday night at 8:51 p.m. with the limited information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. For more information and updates on cases, click here. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 433 23 202 208 Updated Friday, March 27 at 9:00 p.m.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As always, you can keep up with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Coronavirus section of our website.