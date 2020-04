MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from Montague County have confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 death.

According to Montague County health officer Dr. Delbert McCaig, the patient was taken by ambulance to Wise Regional in Wise County and died Friday.

Officials stated the patient’s address is in Sunset.

Of the six COVID-19 cases in Montague County, three have been cleared from Nocona, one is cleared from Silver Lakes, one is open in Saint Jo and the sixth case is the Sunset fatality.