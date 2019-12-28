Officials dismiss Wichita Co. Judge Woody Gossom inquiry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After months of investigation, officials have dismissed the inquiry into the conduct of Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

In a statement, senior judge David Peeples dismissed the inquiry on Friday after the Chief Justice assigned Peeples to conduct the requested court of inquiry.

David Evans, the presiding judge of the 8th Administrative Judicial Region, voluntarily recused himself from acting on the request from Fudge, referred it to Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht.

KFDX crew members obtained a copy of a letter from Hecht dated July 9 stating 78th District Judge Barney Fudge requested the appointment of a district judge to commence a court of inquiry into Gossom’s conduct.

In a previous story, Gossom said he found out about the whole thing earlier in that week and slept well since finding out. He said he’ll sleep well again because he is confident he’s done nothing wrong.

Gossom released a statement Saturday morning that stated, “I am pleased to give you the favorable results of the Court of Inquiry.”

Check back with Texoma’s Homepage later for an interview with Gossom about the inquiry dismissal and what this means for him going forward.