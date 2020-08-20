Officials expect to voter registration increase during presidential election year

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County, like other surrounding areas, is expected to see an increase in registered voters.

Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said it is not unusual to see an influx in registration during a presidential election year.

Bohannon said its still early and she expects to see more in the next 30 days.

“We usually do before a big election of people moving, luckily some of them are changing their addresses, with in-person, college students may register to vote,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon said so far there are about 82,000 registered voters in the county and the numbers continue to rise daily.

By the way, in Texas, the last day to register to vote in person is Oct. 5.