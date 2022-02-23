WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texomans brace for the second round of winter weather impacting our area, TxDOT officials want to remind everyone how dangerous driving in these conditions can be.

TxDOT and Wichita Falls Police officials said being sure you’re driving slow and giving yourself space when out on the roads are the two main precautions to take.

Crews have been working tirelessly for over 24 hours making sure roadways, bridges and hills across the area are clear of ice. Texas Department of Transportation’s Adele Lewis said the job isn’t done – in fact, they are just getting started.

“We got a lot of progress done on the roadway, and we’ve kept at least one or two lanes open and passable, but tonight when traffic stops moving on these, you’re going to see a refreeze happen,” Lewis said.

That refreezing of the roads is what Lewis said will pose problems for early-morning commuters.

“Whenever we have so much ice, it makes cleaning up a storm so much harder,” Lewis said. “We can plow snow, we can plow sleet, but ice is a problem, and so it’s going to take a couple more days than usual to get all this ice off the ground because it’s bonded to the pavement.”

Lewis, along with other local officials like WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper, said the safest thing drivers can do in conditions like these is to drive slow.

“Just plan to leave early, give yourself more time, watch your speed, especially when you’re coming up to intersections,” Eipper said. “I’ve seen plenty of people going through intersections – when they see the yellow light, they recognize they’re going too fast.”

Doing simple things like making sure your headlights are on and that you have a full tank of gas can be helpful if you somehow get stuck.

“Make sure that you do take some items with you, like your phone charger, you’re filled up on gas and things like that in case you go off the road and you’re stuck there for a while,” Eipper said.

Again, be sure you take your time because speeding on an icy road is no joke.

“There is no rush; the police officers and the troopers out there are not going to give you a ticket for going slow on the freeway during a snow or ice storm – they’re just not,” Lewis said. “So take it easy, go your pace – you know your car – and be careful out there.”

Staying careful is a message everyone should adhere to during icy conditions like these.

Lewis said crews will continue to work on roads through Wednesday night and all day Thursday so they can keep things as safe as possible.