1  of  2
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65 No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Oklahoma counties update numbers
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Officials identify man killed in Montague Co. train accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have identified a sunset man as the victim of a fatal train accident Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Spur 511 in Sunset.

Montague County Sheriff’s Officials said Garry Wise, 49, was crossing the Burlington Northern track when, according to the train engineer, it appeared he tried to speed up to beat the train, but his pickup was hit, and Wise was ejected.

The southbound train was estimated to be traveling at around 40 mph.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Wise lived on Spur 511 and has probably made the crossing many, many times before.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News