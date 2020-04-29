Officials identify man killed in Montague Co. train accident

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have identified a sunset man as the victim of a fatal train accident Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Spur 511 in Sunset.

Montague County Sheriff’s Officials said Garry Wise, 49, was crossing the Burlington Northern track when, according to the train engineer, it appeared he tried to speed up to beat the train, but his pickup was hit, and Wise was ejected.

The southbound train was estimated to be traveling at around 40 mph.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Wise lived on Spur 511 and has probably made the crossing many, many times before.