Officials investigate drowning of child in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita County Sheriff David Duke confirms a young girl drowned in a pool in Iowa park earlier this evening.

Duke said police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. at Bridwell Rd.

Duke said the 18-month-old girl was found face down in the water of the swimming pool and said the father tried CPR as well as deputies.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

