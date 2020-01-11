Officials investigate train incident in Iowa Park

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Park Police Department are investigating a train incident in Iowa Park on Saturday afternoon.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: 4:27 p.m.

Officials at the scene are indicating that the subject hit by the train didn’t survive.

The incident happened at Bell Road South and 287 J around 3:00 p.m.

An official at the scene said a subject was hit, and it’s not confirmed at this time if the subject has died.

