UPDATE: Officials investigating rollover accident on Central Freeway

Local News
UPDATE: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 2:45 p.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department spoke with our crew on the scene of an accident on Central Freeway that occurred just after 1 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle was northbound on Interstate 44 North when the driver tried to make a turn onto Spur 365.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway, went over the guardrail and flipped onto the roof.

Authorities said that the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle.

The driver sustained what officials called minor injuiries.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a rollover accident that happened Wednesday a little after 1 p.m on Central Freeway and Spur 365.

Police and first responders are on the scene.

According to our crew on the scene, it appears the vehicle went over the guardrail and flipped.

Injuries are unclear at this time, but our crew did report seeing an ambulance leave the scene. Crews are opening up one lane of Spur 365

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

