Officials need community support to revive the Youth Opportunities Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A community center that has been saving children in the Texoma community for more than two decades is trying to rebuild to keep its mission alive.

It is going to take thousands of dollars to just start the work on the center, which has been around for 25 years, and that’s where the community comes in.

“This was the place to got to stay out of trouble that your parents could just trust to just drop you off,” Youth Opportunities Center alumni Jeredy Sills said.

It still can be but not without community support.

Sills is one of the hundreds of Wichitans who have benefited greatly from the youth opportunities center, a safe haven for children founded by Brenda Jarrett more than two decades ago.

“We’re trying to do it for the kids and that’s what the opportunity is about,” Sills said. “The opportunity is to help the youth, to guide them in the right way so they won’t be in jail, so they won’t be running around in the street stealing and doing anything they don’t have to do.”

Executive Director Madeline Chappell said she hopes to revive the YOC to continue to make impactful changes in kids’ lives.

“The main issue that we have at the YOC is the roof and the bids have come in from anywhere between $40,000 and $50,000” Chappell said. “We need air conditioning, we have no air conditioning, we have been using fans, we have portable air conditioners.”

To kick things off Chappell is hoping the community will help with fundraising efforts toward this passion project that provides programs for children like career and team-building exercises and more.

“The goal is to hit $5,000, at least $5,000. It’s not a lot of money it won’t do the roof but it shows good faith and that the community is supporting and backing what we’re trying to do here,” Chappell said.

Chappell and Sills said they are aware there are other organizations available to students but say this minority-owned establishment is needed to continue to inspire motivate and empower youth to fulfill their greatest potential.

To donate to the YOC, follow this link.

There are other opportunities to give back whether it be through the countless upcoming programs or by buying a brick, find details here.