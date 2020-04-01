Officials offer support as COVID-19 pandemic takes toll on mental health

In this March 27, 2020 photo, Vicktery Zimmerman works from her home in Chicago during the coronavirus-related order to shelter in place. A self-proclaimed extrovert, Zimmerman has come up with workarounds like video calls to help herself deal with the lack of social interaction. (Justin Zimmerman via AP)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic continues to leave the country at home, still uncertain for how long, and it can take a toll on a person’s mental health.

“The bottom line is everybody is under stress at this point,” Helen Farabee executive director Roddy Atkins said.

Helen Farabee is doing all they can to help people through this time, offering a local hotline along with a COVID-19 mental health support line.

Atikins thinks the disruption of everyday life is hard on most.

“The limits on our behavior and the threat of this pandemic, all of these things that we’ve adapted to creates more stress for people,” Atkins said.

CEO of Red River Hospital Jon Lasell said his staff is also ready for whatever the pandemic throws their way.

“One of the things I tell my team is that we are in a time of uncertainty, what we don’t want to do is for that uncertainty to turn to fear,” Lasell said. “What we don’t want is that fear very quickly turning to panic, so we in our organization have been very methodical about how we roll out our protective posture.”

Atkins said he wants people to know whatever they are feeling stuck at home is normal.

“It creates fear, it creates some anxiety, it creates frustration—everyone can get pressed,” Atkins said. “What I’m saying is that’s not abnormal, we are in an abnormal situation, and these kinds of reactions and feelings, are normal.”

Both men want people to know they have resources available and they will be here through the thick and thin.

“We have implemented social distancing the process, the behavioral health model, and we stand ready to support any needs that you have,” Lasell said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot feeling isolated, but know you’re not alone.

If you’re feeling the added pressure of the pandemic and just need someone to talk to you can reach out to the COVID-19 mental health support line, find numbers below:

Helen Farabee Hotline: 1-800-621-8504

COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-986-1919

Other tips offered by Helen Farabee and the CDC:

Take breaks from watching television and social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body. Take breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep.

Make time to unwind. Try other activities you enjoy.

Connect with other. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

