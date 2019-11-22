Officials post Thanksgiving trash pick-up schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city officials have released their adjusted schedule for trash pick-up during the week of Thanksgiving.

City offices will observe the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

There will be no organic curbside reuse collection on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Thursday trash collection will move forward a day to Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday’s trash collection will shift back a day to Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will return to normal hours on Saturday, Nov. 30.

All trash and reuse service will return to normal on Monday, Dec. 2.

For more information, please contact the Wichita Falls sanitation department at (940) 761-7977.