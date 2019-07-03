Officials prep for 2019 4th in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Organizers are setting up for an event that the city of Wichita Falls and Spectra believe will be fun for all ages.

A night that will end with colorful explosions in the sky.

“It’s going to be a big event, we’ve got kids fest, we’ve got live music, food trucks, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” marketing manager Connor Floyd said.

Floyd is among the volunteers hard at work making sure everything is in place for the city’s Independence Day celebration

“We got ahead of it a little earlier this year. We’ve got a lot more sponsors this year, a lot more of vendors, so it’s going to be great and bigger than last year for sure,” Floyd said.

Bigger steps is what “Clint Vines and the Hard Times” are taking this year. They will be opening up for Forte, something that lead singer Clint Vines and Drummer Tayler Labrum said couldn’t happen without community support.

“Especially with the bands as well, you know the local musicians, the camaraderie is just something else around here. Everybody is really supportive and also fantastic musicians as well, it’s just a privilege to play in town with such an awesome group of people,” Vines said.

A group of people that Labrum and Vines said will not be disappointed once they take the stage.

The 2019 4th in the falls kicks-off Thursday at 4 p.m. with a vendor mall and designated kids zone. Clint Vines and the Hard Times will take the stage at 6 p.m. and will play until 7:30 p.m. then, Forte will take the stage, and last but not least, an amazing 20-minute fireworks show will start about 9:30 p.m.