Officials proclaim Clay County sanctuary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— As a symbolic gesture to show their community they will not take away their right to bear arms, Clay County officials have drafted a new resolution regarding the second amendment.

As more politicians call for stricter gun laws ahead of the November election, officials with Clay County agreed to draft a resolution saying the county will not impose on the public’s right to bear arms by designating Clay County as a second amendment sanctuary.

A promise that will be seen on the Clay County commissioners agenda for January 27.

“While it’s symbolic we need to send a clear message to the gun grabbers of the world who would say you don’t have the right to bear Arms like our second amendment says we do,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

County commissioners along with the Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons all agreed to this resolution Believing every community member has the right To bear arms Not only to protect themselves but others as well.

“The governor just gave an award to a man in fort worth and the saying is a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun,” Campbell said

With this resolution officials hope to send a clear message to the public as well as politicians

“We are sending a message to those people that we respect second amendment rights we believe the second amendment protecta some of the

Other amendments that are out there so its very imortant to us that politicians mainly understand that we wont stand for it,” Campbell said.

The resolution, which is slated to be voted on during the January 27 commissioners meeting,will not change any current laws for gun ownership.

It’s rather an oath by Clay County Officials to protect the United States Constitution the second amendment falls under.