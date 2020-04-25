1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Officials provide mask donations tubs for those seeking to help community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers sew masks. (Credit: KTXL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As nonessential business open doors Saturday, Wichita Falls city officials are reminding Texomans to wear face-coverings while in the public, and for those who are making masks to donate, they have provided a variety of donation locations.

In a press release from Wichita Falls city officials, the Health District, emergency management coordinators and the Wichita Falls Fire Department have made arrangements for the receipt
and distribution of cloth face coverings.

People can drop off donations at designated unmanned tubs any of the listed fire stations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Station #1 – 1005 Bluff Street
  • Station #2 – 425 Bonner Street
  • Station #3 – 3800 Brewster Street
  • Station #4 – 5512 Castle Road
  • Station #5 – 506 Beverly Road
  • Station #6 – 4912 Johnson Road
  • Station #7 – 2800 City View Drive
  • Station #8 – 2000 Southwest Parkway

Health District officials have also outlined how to prepare and drop off mask donations.

  • Do not make cloth face coverings if you or a family member has symptoms of COVID-19 or other viral respiratory illnesses
  • Do not try the cloth face coverings on when making them, or after they are finished
  • Wash and dry (in a heated dryer) the cloth face coverings before dropping off donations
  • After laundering and drying, place directly into a large baggie (such as Ziploc) and seal while still hot/warm
  • Wipe down the outside of the plastic bag with a disinfectant/wipe
  • Wipe down the outside of plastic bag with disinfectant
  • Drop the donation off at any one of the designated locations in the unmanned tub, and maintain social distancing

Residents who are looking for a mask can call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News