Officials provide mask donations tubs for those seeking to help community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As nonessential business open doors Saturday, Wichita Falls city officials are reminding Texomans to wear face-coverings while in the public, and for those who are making masks to donate, they have provided a variety of donation locations.

In a press release from Wichita Falls city officials, the Health District, emergency management coordinators and the Wichita Falls Fire Department have made arrangements for the receipt

and distribution of cloth face coverings.

People can drop off donations at designated unmanned tubs any of the listed fire stations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Station #1 – 1005 Bluff Street

Station #2 – 425 Bonner Street

Station #3 – 3800 Brewster Street

Station #4 – 5512 Castle Road

Station #5 – 506 Beverly Road

Station #6 – 4912 Johnson Road

Station #7 – 2800 City View Drive

Station #8 – 2000 Southwest Parkway

Health District officials have also outlined how to prepare and drop off mask donations.

Do not make cloth face coverings if you or a family member has symptoms of COVID-19 or other viral respiratory illnesses

Do not try the cloth face coverings on when making them, or after they are finished

Wash and dry (in a heated dryer) the cloth face coverings before dropping off donations

After laundering and drying, place directly into a large baggie (such as Ziploc) and seal while still hot/warm

Wipe down the outside of the plastic bag with a disinfectant/wipe

Drop the donation off at any one of the designated locations in the unmanned tub, and maintain social distancing

Residents who are looking for a mask can call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909.