JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — At Lake Jacksboro, the Red Cross in Wichita Falls has set up a temporary evacuation location for Jack County victims at the Twin Lakes Community Center which could become a permanent shelter if necessary.

From homes without roofs, cars turned completely over, and two schools torn apart, the Jacksboro community was among the hardest hit.

“Just right now it’s just hard to absorb. I’ve lived in this community for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Jacksboro ISD Brad Burnett said.

“Back in 1979 when they had the tornado in Wichita Falls, I was working for the PD and we came up to help it and that’s the closest I’ve seen to this one,” Jack County Sheriff Thomas Spurlock said.

That’s what Jacksboro officials are saying about the tornado that hit the town Monday afternoon, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Burnett says he was notified by Jack County Emergency Management that a storm was closing in on the area, leaving Burnett to act quickly, as it was nearing dismissal time for the local elementary and high schools.

“We were able to get all of our students inside with staff and then we did have quite a few parents in the pickup line for dismissal, we got them out of their vehicles and into the storm shelter [and] got the doors closed before it hit,” Burnett said.

Swift actions by district officials to hold students from being dismissed is something Sheriff Spurlock says made all the difference in saving lives because things could’ve been much worse.

“It was a good one. The elementary school is right down the way and it had a lot of damage too and we’ve got a gas line that has a leak there that we’re getting people to shut off,” Sheriff Spurlock said.

The roofs of the gyms at the elementary and high schools were taken off and walls collapsed in the high school gym. The football field, AG facility and elementary cafeteria also sustained damage and it doesn’t stop there.

Residents are also left to pick up the pieces as dozens of homes were impacted too.

“I could tell people were upset about homes. I realized I was standing right in front of a house with lots of roof damage and stuff and he said its a goner,” Spurlock said.

At last check there were no deaths or serious injuries reported, something officials say is most important.

“We can replace buildings but we can’t replace lives, it was a team effort we had a lot of help and I’m thankful to all the first responders in the county that helped us out. Help that will be needed in the coming days to help the people of Jacksboro get back on their feet.

Burnett says school is canceled for the rest of the week, for information on places to shelter if you’re in need click here.

Jack County Emergency Management is asking for people to report any damage, major or minor, to the Texas Division of Emergency Management website, email damage@tdem.texas.gov or call the Jack County Emergency Management office at 940-567-2259.