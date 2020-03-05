Officials release more information of two arrested in connection to boy’s body found in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are releasing more about how a man and woman were picked up by authorities in Las Vegas who have ties to a boy whose body was found in a car in Wichita Falls.

Corey Trumbull, 31, of San Angelo, is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence while Stormy Johnson, 37, of Midland, is also in custody in the Clark County Jail with a charge of tampering with evidence.

Both are being held there as fugitives of justice from Texas.

An officer responded to a call at an office about a scared female who appeared to have been battered on Feb. 26 in Las Vegas.

Later, Johnson told police officers she escaped from a vehicle across the street at Walgreens while her boyfriend of about eight months was sleeping and that her 15-year-old daughter was also in the truck.

Johnson said Trumbull had beaten her repeatedly with a pipe while telling her she’d better not run off again. She also told officers of her entire body being savagely beaten by Trumbull with closed fists and of him wrapping a metal chain dog leash around her neck and strangling her as she drove.

Officials said Johnson sustained a broken right shoulder, broken left elbow, broken nose, broken fingers, broken ankle and many other injuries along with fractures that had healed.

Trumbull is charged in Las Vegas with battery domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping, coercion with force, domestic battery by strangulation, and domestic battery.

The arrest report there does not say how authorities became aware of Johnson’s son, Logan Cline, 11.

Clines’s body was found Thursday, Feb. 27 afternoon on Kenley Avenue in an older model Ford near Red Roof Inn.

While it was initially being investigated as an unattended death, authorities in Wichita Falls are preparing to formally file the charges against Trumbull and Johnson when they are returned to Wichita Falls.