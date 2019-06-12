Officials remind residents of new Vernon city pet ordinance

After three dogs bites were reported in the last week, one of which was a Meals on Wheels delivery person, Vernon city officials are reminding residents about their updated dog ordinance.

In April, the city commission approved revisions to the ordinances regarding animal violations.

They require fencing in back yards or outdoor enclosures where animals are kept be up to standard.

The revised ordinance also has increased penalties for those who aren’t in compliance with the rules such as fixing fencings for outdoor enclosures, ensuring their dogs have the rabies shots as well as keeping pets on leashes.