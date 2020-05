WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials report no new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Sunday, May 10 with 53 total recovered cases.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, testing numbers will be updated Monday, but as of Friday, the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District reported 2,855 people have been tested, 2,590 are negative, 191 tests are pending and the total positive cases for the county is 75.