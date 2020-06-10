Officials retest Burkburnett water after analysis reveals high nitrate presence

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is resampling the drinking water in Burkburnett after analysis indicates high presence of nitrate.

According to Burkburnett CPM Mike Whaley, the TCEQ issued the public notice after the maximum containment level for nitrate exceeded 10 milligrams per liter established by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The nitrate level for Burkburnett is at 10.9 milligrams per liter.

While most residents do not need to use alternative water supply, infants younger than 6-months-old can become seriously ill, and if untreated can die. The health effects on people who are pregnant or fetuses is unclear at this time.

Infants must be given alternative water supply to ensure safety because boiling wateris not effective treatment for nitrate removal. Symptoms include shortness of breath and baby blue syndrome.

Burkburnett city officials released the following statement about the actions they are taking to address this issue:

The City of Burkburnett currently operates an ion exchange water treatment plant, which is designed to lower the level of nitrate in our public drinking water. The City of Burkburnett monitors the level of nitrate daily while TCEQ monitors the level quarterly. The City of Burkburnett is committed to producing the highest quality of drinking water. We will continue to monitor the nitrate levels carefully to ensure compliance with Federal and State drinking water standards. If you require an alternate water supply until the City issues a rescind notice, we ask that after you purchase the drinking water, simply bring the receipt to City Hall at 501 Sheppard Rd for reimbursement. It is of high importance to our organization and community that we successfully deal with the nitrate levels found in our drinking water. Thank you for your cooperation. City of Burkburnett



Contact Mike Whaley for more information at 940-569-2263.