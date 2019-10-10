Officials stock 2,000 fish in Gordon Lake for weekend Fish Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If anyone is looking for something to do this weekend then look no further than Fish Fest.

The event will be happening at Gordon Lake in Iowa Park Saturday from 9 a.m.–noon. Officials with Parks and Wildlife were out at Gordon Lake Thursday stocking the lake with 2,000 adult catfish for kids to catch.

“Some want to put them back, some don’t want to take them off the hook, but we’ll have plenty of volunteers out here to help them get them off the hook and we’ll even clean your catch if you want, if you don’t want them cleaned we’ll just put it back in the tank and let him get caught again,” Director of Parks and Wildlife Jason Griffin said.

They even stocked a small stock tank for kids 6-years-old and under to fish out of. The event is sponsored by the City of Iowa Park and the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation.

