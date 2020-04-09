1  of  5
Officials urge Texomans to protect against mosquitoes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Mosquitoes and ticks can spread diseases such as the West Nile virus and Lyme Disease, but can they spread COVID-19?

At this time no data suggests this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

While all the headlines are COVID-19 related, health officials don’t want people to forget the mosquito population is starting to increase here due to warmer temperatures and recent rains.

Environmental Health Administrator Samantha Blair reminds us there are more than 40 different mosquito species in the county, one of which carries the West Nile virus, which is a big threat in our area.

“Right no,w we are seeing a big boom in the mosquito population and our Aedes species mosquitos than can possibly carry Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue fever are out and about,” Blair said.

Blair urges residents to protect themselves with repellant, but also dump out water containers, children’s toys that can hold water, pet bowls, and other things you see holding water around the house to keep the mosquito population down.

