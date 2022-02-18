WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service Friday said increased wildfire activity is expected over the weekend for several Texas cities west of Interstate 35, including Wichita Falls.

Officials said wildfire activity is forecast to increase Friday through Monday along and west of I-35 and into south Texas as dormant vegetation dries and becomes receptive to fire ignitions.

An abundance of freeze cured grasses observed in these regions has contributed to recent wildfire activity and will once again be a factor in the increased wildfire potential this weekend.

Wildfire potential will be greatest west of I-35 Sunday and Monday around Wichita Falls, Mineral Wells, Lampasas, San Angelo, Midland, Lubbock, Childress and Abilene as temperatures warm into the mid 70’s and low 80’s combined with increased wind speeds over dry, dormant vegetation.

On Tuesday, wildfire activity will be confined to the pre-frontal environment in Southwest Texas as an arctic cold front pushes to the south.

Since Monday, local and state fire resources, including Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters, responded to 91 wildfires that burned 7,312 acres.

Texas A&M Forest Service has fully staffed task forces and suppression equipment staged in Victoria, Kingsville, Childress, Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Burkburnett, Fredericksburg, Smithville, McGregor, San Angelo and Mineral Wells.

Additional agency personnel and overhead, including incident commanders with advanced qualifications, are prepositioned across areas of concern.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook webpage.

This is a breaking news story. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.