Officials work to enforce new hemp law in Texas

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) —The production of hemp was made legal in Texas by Governor Greg Abbott on June 10th and now local law enforcement are trying to figure out how they will enforce it since hemp and marijuana look and smell the same. The only difference is the amount of T-H-C in the products.

Anything containing more than .3% T-H-C is considered marijuana, anything below is hemp. To test levels, rural authorities send products in question to the Texas Department of Public Safety, but the D-P-S is still in the process of developing testing to determine the quantity of T-H-C in marijuana. That process can take upwards of 6 months to complete, which could put cases involving possession of marijuana in question on hold.

“It may put some of those cases on hold but um, my office is committed to prosecuting marijuana cases cause it’s still illegal in Texas, the only thing that’s changed is that there’s now a quantitative value that we have to prove,” Montague County District Attorney Casey Polhemus said.

Without the equipment to currently test for the quantity of T-H-C in the product in question, Texas will be issuing certificates that will be a required carry for hemp users. The Montague County Chief Deputy said that anyone without a certificate that currently possesses hemp or marijuana will be prosecuted as normal.