OG Cellars to offer patrons chance to “wine” down with new winery inside historic Holt Hotel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls has been the birthplace for many local businesses through the years, and that tradition is as strong as ever, whether for startups or expansions.

OG Cellars, a boutique winery, has just added a second location on the ground floor of the Historic Holt Hotel apartments.

Co-owner of OG Cellars James Hangers knows all too well there’s no better way to unwind after a long stressful day than to sit down with a glass of wine.

“OG Cellars is our winery that we actually have out in Sunset, just past Bowie, and we started making the wine in 2014 and opened our first tasting room there at the winery in 2016,” Hanger said.

After seeing much success with his winery in Sunset, he decided he wanted to offer his wine to his hometown, and what better location than Downtown Wichita Falls?

“I think the direction of Downtown Wichita Falls is going, it’s just going to keep going up and up,” Hanger said. “More businesses are moving down here, and more things are opening up, and it’s going to be the entertainment area of Wichita Falls.”

Hanger plans on adding to that entertainment when he opens his doors to the public this weekend.

“We want it to be a place for people to come and socialize and gather and hang out,” Hanger said. “I don’t have any TVs in here; I’ll have music, I’ll have a lot of live music. I’ll have piano players, I’ll have jazz musicians, and I’ll have Americana.”

Although Hanger is excited to open, the expansion wasn’t an easy ride.

“It was slow going getting it started, mainly because of Covid,” Hanger said. “So many contractors are just super busy, so getting on their list of who you want and getting things done in a timely manner wasn’t always simpatico.”

Now that Hanger has jumped his hurdles, he’s excited to offer folks in Wichita Falls a place to “wine” down from all the stress we face these days.

The grand opening for “OG Cellars at the Holt” will be this weekend, September 10. On Friday doors will be open from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday they’ll be open from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information on OG Cellars, click here.