Oh! Christmas Tree! virtual auction seeks to raise money for housing expense assistance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Interfaith Outreach Services is hosting it’s annual Oh! Christmas Tree! virtually to raise money for those in need this holiday season.

Due to COVID-19, Interfaith will be hosting a Facebook Live auction Thursday night, November 19 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Seven festive trees, four decorative wreaths and two garlands will be auctioned off during the event.

You can view all of the trees and wreaths that will be auctioned as a part of tomorrow’s event here.

Proceeds go toward helping clients with housing expenses, from paying utility bills to rent assistance.

Visit Interfaith’s Facebook page for details, buy-it-now prices, and a closer look at the items up for auction.

