Ohio man transporting 178 pounds of marijuana sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Ohio man will be in Texas for a while after he was sentenced for trying to transport 178 pounds of marijuana through Wichita Falls.

Robert Andrew Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio, was sentenced to two years in state prison Friday, Jan. 21, by Judge Meredith Kennedy.

He was charged in March of 2019 after a Wichita County deputy noticed a Ford Expedition headed south on U.S. 287 had several large duffle bags in the cargo area.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over when he said the Expedition failed to slow when passing a DPS unit with flashing lights on a traffic stop on the shoulder.

He said he saw that there were numerous duffle bags in plain view and also saw they were the odor-absorbing variety commonly used to transport marijuana.

The deputy requested consent to search the vehicle but said Johnson declined, so a K-9 unit arrived, and deputies said the dog alerted to illegal substances.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and said there were six large duffle bags, a smaller duffle bag and a black suitcase that contained large vacuum sealed packages, which tested to be marijuana.

The total weight of the marijuana was 178 pounds.