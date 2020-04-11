OHP: Cache woman flown to United Regional after DUI leads to early morning rollover

CACHE (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman is at United Regional with multiple injuries following a rollover wreck caused by driving under the influence of drugs, according to Oklahoma state troopers.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to Lee Boulevard and Crater Creek Road.

Officials state Cache resident Amber Pyle, 50, was driving a 2004 Infinity G35 west on Lee Boulevard and drove off the road before hitting a culvert and rolling the car before coming to a rest on its top.

When officials arrived, Pyle was flown to United Regional where she is in fair condition with head and trunk injuries.

Troopers said drugs were the cause of the wreck, and Pyle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.