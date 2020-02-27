OHP investigate Caddo Co. wreck after girl, 5, flown to hospital in serious condition

CADDO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a wreck in Caddo County where first responders flew a 5-year-old girl to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike 66,4 westbound just east of Cyril, Oklahoma.

According to OHP troopers, Lawton resident Curtis Horne, 37, was driving a 2016 Toyota Scion with Lawton Jacques Williams, 35, and a 5-year-old girl.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the wreck, but once officials arrived on scene, Apache EMS drove Horne, Williams and the girl to Southwestern Hospital in Lawton

Williams and Horn refused treatment, but the 5-year old girl was flown to OU Presbyterian and admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Troopers stated both Williams and Horne wore seatbelts, but it is unclear if the child did.

