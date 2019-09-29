OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal Comanche County wreck Sunday that killed one man.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tyrone Dixon, officials responded to a call on NE Kleeman Road south of Watts Road in Elgin on Sunday.

Troopers stated Cyril resident Frank Gutierrez Jr., 62, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 south on Kleeman Road, and for an unknown reason, struck the end of a guardrail.

The truck then rolled down then embankment an undetermined amount of times before coming to a rest on a passenger side.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead on the scene by medical examiners.

Troopers are investigating the condition of the driver and the cause of the collision.