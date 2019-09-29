OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal Comanche County wreck Sunday that killed one man.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tyrone Dixon, officials responded to a call on NE Kleeman Road south of Watts Road in Elgin on Sunday.

Troopers stated Cyril resident Frank Gutierrez Jr., 62, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 south on Kleeman Road, and for an unknown reason, struck the end of a guardrail.

The truck then rolled down then embankment an undetermined amount of times before coming to a rest on a passenger side.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead on the scene by medical examiners.

Troopers are investigating the condition of the driver and the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal"

Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79"

Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s"

40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton

Thumbnail for the video titled "40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now"

Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana"

Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry"

Getting to know the candidates for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Getting to know the candidates for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1"

'Walk to end Alzheimer's' raises nearly $100,000 for research

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Walk to end Alzheimer's' raises nearly $100,000 for research"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News